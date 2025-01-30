Man shot in face as 10 bullets fired into West Philly living room, police say

A 25-year-old man has been hospitalized, police officials said, after he was injured when gunmen fired at least 10 shots through the windows of his West Philadelphia apartment early Thursday.

According to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. along the 800 block of Lex Street in West Philadelphia.

At that time, Small said a 25-year-old man was shot in the face and back when a gunman or several shooters -- Small was unsure how many assailants may have been involved -- outside of the victim's first floor apartment fired at least 10 shots into the windows of the dwelling.

The victim, Small said, was in the living room of the apartment with a family member when the gunfire erupted.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Although the victim was inside the property when he was shot, it appears that the shooter or shooters were intentionally shooting into this property, because there's multiple bullet holes in several windows on the property," Small told NBC10 on Thursday morning. "And, at least two bullet holes went through the front door of the property."

Small noted that police are unsure if the 25-year-old that was hurt was intentionally targeted in this incident.

"Unknown if they were trying to target this 25-year-old victim who was struck twice by gunfire," Small said. "But clearly they were shooting into the property where the 25-year-old victim was inside with a family member."

Small could not immediately provide the condition of the man who was shot, but he noted that the man was conscious when he was taken to the hospital by first responders.

Bullets, Small said, also went through a window of an apartment on the second floor of the same building, but the occupant of that property was unharmed.

Small said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and he is hopeful that surveillance cameras at the scene will help police officials determine what happened in this incident.

So far, he said, police have no motive in this incident and they have not made any arrests.