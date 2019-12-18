A 20-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday after police say he was shot in the chest when someone fired more than 20 times into a property rented out through Airbnb.

Around 15 young adults between 18 and 25 years old were inside the North Philadelphia property on the 1900 block of Page Street when someone seemingly walked up and began firing into the row home around 1:25 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Capt. George Fuchs said.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front windows of the house, but though the gunman fired nearly two dozen rounds, only the 20-year-old was hurt, Fuchs said.

“It could have been a lot worse,” the captain added.

The people inside told investigators they had rented the property to hang out, Fuchs said.

The shooting comes only weeks after Airbnb banned so-called party houses following a shooting that left five people dead in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda. Following that incident, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company would be expanding manual screenings of “high risk” reservations and remove guests wo failed to comply with policies banning parties at Airbnb rentals.

Aibnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest shooting in North Philadelphia.

