Man Shot in Botched Cellphone Robbery Near Penn's Landing

A man was shot in what police are calling a botched robbery attempt near Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said the shooting victim was with a woman who dropped her cellphone on the bridge near Front and Chestnut streets in Old City shortly before 1:30 a.m.

While the woman was trying to pick it up, a young person nearby attempted to steal it. The juvenile then shot five times at the man and woman, Pace said.

Police said the man in his 30s was struck once in the shoulder. The woman drove him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Pace told NBC10 the victim had a license to carry, but didn’t take out his gun because they had a baby in their car.

The teenaged gunman ran off after the shooting. Police said they’re hoping cameras in the area will help identify the shooter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.