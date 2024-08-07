Philadelphia

Man killed after being shot in the back in West Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police cars block intersection in West Philadelphia
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the back and killed in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North 54th Street just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun, police said.

When they arrived, police found a man in his mid-twenties with a gunshot wound to his back, officials said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

SkyForce10 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon where at least three police cars could be seen blocking an intersection with yellow tape.

No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested yet, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting and crash, please call the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

