Early morning shooting leaves man injured in Center City, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in Center City Saturday morning.

According to police, around 4:11 a.m., officers responded to a radio call regarding a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 13th and Walnut St.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right ankle. He was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said officers secured the scene at 1300 Walnut St., which showed evidence of blood.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit tips anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).\

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

