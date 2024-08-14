Man shot in back of the head in kitchen of West Philly home

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they said, a man was found in the kitchen of a home in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia after he had been shot in the back of the head.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 700 block of North Dekalb Street at about 5:45 a.m. after a report of a man found on the floor of the kitchen after he had been shot in the head.

The man -- who police have provided no further identifying information on as of 7 a.m. -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he has been listed in critical condition.

No firearm has been recovered, but police officials said they did recover one spent shell on the floor of the home.

An investigation is ongoing as officials told an NBC10 crew at the scene that the incident was "suspicious."

No arrests have yet been made, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.