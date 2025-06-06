Philadelphia

Man found shot on front porch in Philadelphia, rushed to the hospital: Police

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of Pine Street.

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating after they said a man was shot while standing on the front porch of his own home.

According to police, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Pine Street after a report of a shooting.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When officers arrived, police said they found a 30-year-old man on the porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Police said 15 9mm shell casings and eleven .45 caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We believe that two shooters or two separate shooters or weapons were fired," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "It appears that they were clearing shooting towards this victim's property. He was on the front porch. Although he was hit once, there were about five or six bullets in the front door and windows of his property and lodged in the first-floor walls."

Small added that no one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is being led by the Shooting Investigation Group, according to police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 25 mins ago

Vehicle crashes into emissions test building in Bensalem Township, Pa.

Center City Philadelphia May 1

Center City expanding Open Streets program to Midtown Village this summer

Small shard that investigators hope surveillance video near the scene will help them solve this case.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us