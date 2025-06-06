Man found shot on front porch in Philadelphia, rushed to the hospital: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after they said a man was shot while standing on the front porch of his own home.

According to police, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Pine Street after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 30-year-old man on the porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Police said 15 9mm shell casings and eleven .45 caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

"We believe that two shooters or two separate shooters or weapons were fired," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "It appears that they were clearing shooting towards this victim's property. He was on the front porch. Although he was hit once, there were about five or six bullets in the front door and windows of his property and lodged in the first-floor walls."

Small added that no one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is being led by the Shooting Investigation Group, according to police.

Small shard that investigators hope surveillance video near the scene will help them solve this case.