77-year-old man shot in the face early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia, police say

By Brendan Brightman

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after getting shot in the face in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in the area of the 3600 block of South Broad Street at 5:43 a.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests or possible motive has been announced by police, but they confirmed an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

