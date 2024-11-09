A man was hurt after being shot in the head and face in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police were called to the shooting scene at the intersection of Cobbs Creek Parkway and Whitby Avenue on Nov. 9 just after 3:30 p.m., officials said.

A man in his forties was shot at least twice, one to his face and once in the head, police said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made at this time but a weapon was recovered by investigators, according to officials.

A white sneaker could be seen on the hood of a blue car at the scene. The vehicle also had at least two visible bullet holes.

If you know anything about this incident, please call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).