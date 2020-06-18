Man, 62, Drives Self to Hospital After Being Shot in Back While Sitting in Car

A Philadelphia man in his 60s managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the back when a gunman opened fire on his car early Thursday.

The 62-year-old man had just come out his home and was sitting in his car on the 6900 block of Wister Street in the West Oak Lane neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. when someone fired at least 13 shots at his car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital where doctors treated him in stable condition for a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

Police at the scene found that at least eight bullets struck the man’s car. At least tow other cars were also struck.

Neighbors thought the gunfire was fireworks at first. They described the gunshot victim as a nice man who didn’t bother anyone.

Police continued to investigate Thursday and didn't name any suspect.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.