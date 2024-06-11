Man shot to death inside Kensington restaurant

A man was shot to death on Monday night after he scrambled into a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia's Kensington before his killer followed him in, shooting him several times as he lay on the ground, police said.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Monday, inside Kitchen Express, a Chinese restaurant, located along the 700 block of E. Ontario Street in Kensington.

Small told NBC10 that officers arrived after a report of a shooting in the take-out area of the restaurant, to find a 27-year-old man -- who police have not yet provided no further identifying information on -- laying on the floor near the doorway after having been shot multiple times in the chest.

The man, Small said, was pronounced at the scene at about 11:09 p.m.

According to Small, investigators believe the victim was being shot at on the street before he ran into the restaurant.

"Ii appears at least four of the shots were fired just outside of the restaurant because we found four spent shell casings," he said. "One on the street on Ontario and three more on the sidewalk right by the door of the restaurant."

Once the man entered the restaurant, Small said, the man's killer stood over the fallen man and fired at least five times into his body.

"Where we found the victim, we found five spent shell casings. All five of these casing were just a few inches from the victim’s body," Small said. "So, clearly our shooter was standing very close to the victim when the shots were fired inside the restaurant."

However, Small said that investigators are hopeful that they could learn more about this case as the entire incident was captured on the restaurant's surveillance system and on surveillance cameras outside the business.

He said that video shows that the suspected shooter can be seen arriving in the area after pulling up in a red Kia SUV along the 700 block of E. Ontario Street.

The shooter then hopped out of the vehicle and chased the victim into the restaurant while firing at him, Small said.

Then, he said, you can see the gunman follow the victim inside.

"You can clearly see on camera that the shooter is standing over the victim and firing shots into the victim while he is laying face down on the floor," said Small.

The shooter then fled back to the SUV and left the scene, headed eastbound on Ontario Street.

Small described the suspected gunman as a man dressed in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, all dark-colored clothing along with sneakers and gloves.

Also, Small said, police believe this shooter acted alone and no one else in the restaurant was injured.

No arrests have yet been made, but Small said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.