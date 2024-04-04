Man shot dead near La Salle University in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed near La Salle University's campus Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. on the 1700 block of W. Olney Ave.

The university had sent out an alert to students asking them to avoid that area at the time.

Police said the man sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower right stomach. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made in this case, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.