Man Shot Dead in Garage of Gated East Falls Apartment Complex

Police were working to determine how a 27-year-old man was shot to death in a garage of a gated apartment complex in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood.

Police found the man with multiple gunshots to his body a little before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Alden Park Apartments. It was unclear if he was a resident there.

Detectives were working to find witnesses and did not immediately announce any arrests.

Meanwhile, an altercation between two men on the street in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood left one of them dead, police said. He was shot multiple times throughout the body, and police also did not immediately announce an arrest.

The shootings come as the city continues to grapple with a wave of violence, this week recording more than 300 killings this year alone.

One of the ways leaders are trying to stem the bloodshed is through gun buybacks, two of which are happening Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

People who bring a working gun to Mount Enon Baptist Church at 500 Snyder Ave. or to Upper Room Baptist Church at 7236 Ogontz Ave. will receive a $100 ShopRite gift card, no questions asked.