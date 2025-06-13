Philadelphia

Man shot dead on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, investigation underway: Police

Police said the incident happened on the 4100 block of Frankford Avenue around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025.

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers were called to the 4100 block of Frankford Avenue after receiving a report of a person with a gun around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said that when first responders got to the scene, they found a man shot and pronounced him dead.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing, led by homicide detectives, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
