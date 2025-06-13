Man shot dead on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, investigation underway: Police

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers were called to the 4100 block of Frankford Avenue after receiving a report of a person with a gun around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said that when first responders got to the scene, they found a man shot and pronounced him dead.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation is currently active and ongoing, led by homicide detectives, police said.