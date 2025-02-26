Philadelphia

Investigation underway after man found shot to death in bathroom of Philly home

The incident happened the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the 2700 block of Bonsall St.

By Cherise Lynch

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death next to a bathtub inside a Philadelphia home.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. officers responded to the 2700 block of Bonsall St. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the second-floor bathroom near the bathtub.

Police said he was transported to the hospital by officers, where he was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.

According to police, a weapon was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, and the motive remains unknown.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police said the Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

