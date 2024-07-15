Man shot dead, another stabbed in Olney attack

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed and another hospitalized in an attack that happened in the city's Olney neighborhood early Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:35 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of 5th and Ruscomb streets in Olney.

Responding officers to a reported shooting at that location found a man who had been shot multiple times and, police said, another man who had been stabbed.

Both men, officials said, were taken to a nearby hospital where the man who was stabbed was placed in stable condition and the other individuals was pronounced at about 1:08 a.m.

As of about 7 a.m. on Monday, police officials have not provided further information on this incident nor have they provided any additional identifying information on the individuals involved in this incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.