Man Shot Dead After Answering Door in Philadelphia

A pair of gunmen walked up to a Philadelphia home and shot dead a man who answered the door, police said.

Two family members were upstairs when the gunmen opened fire on the 31-year-old victim, striking him in the chest and arm, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

After the shooters drove up to the house on the 500 block of Marwood Road in the Olney neighborhood, one of them walked up and knocked while the other waited on the walkway of the property, Small said. As the victim opened the door, both gunmen opened fire, the chief inspector said.

The shooter closest to the door fired into the home, while the second shooter fired at the property, with five of his bullets piercing the first-floor windows, Small said.

The victim apparently tried to run, but he collapsed in the living room, Small said. Police officers responded to 911 calls a little after midnight and found the man dead on his back, the chief inspector noted.

Detectives found 11 spent shell casings at the scene, Small said. Several surveillance cameras captured the shooting and showed the gunmen pulling up in what appeared to be a gray SUV, he said.

The pair was last seen fleeing in the SUV as it headed eastbound down Marwood Road, Small said.

