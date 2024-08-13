A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot in the head on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Whitaker Avenue in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia for reports of a man with a gun just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 13, according to police.

Léelo en español aquí

A man in his late twenties was shot in the head, police said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The scene is being held as officials investigate. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.