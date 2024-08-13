Philadelphia

Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Northeast Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Philadelphia Police on scene of a shooting on Tuesday
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot in the head on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Whitaker Avenue in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia for reports of a man with a gun just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 13, according to police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

A man in his late twenties was shot in the head, police said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The scene is being held as officials investigate. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 17 mins ago

Fire department activity at apartment complex near University of Delaware closes lane in Newark

Jersey Shore 2 hours ago

With Gillian's Wonderland Pier closing, what will become of its Ocean City Boardwalk location

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us