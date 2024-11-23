Man dies in Southwest Philly from single gunshot wound to the chest: police

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Whitby Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a man in his 30s suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital by police and pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As with all homicides in the City of Philadelphia, police said there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.