Man Shot by Police in East Mount Airy

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a police-involved shooting early Saturday in the Stenton section of city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight, when officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Johnson Street. Here, officials said, at least one person was shot by members of the city's police force after the victim, allegedly, pointed a firearm at officers.

Officials said that the man had been shot in the chest and buttocks during the incident and was transferred to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials have not yet detailed what led to the shooting, but, police are on the lookout for a gold, older model SUV -- possibly a Chevy Tahoe -- with at least three occupants, that, police said, fled northbound after the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.