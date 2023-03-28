Man Shot by Police After Car Chase in Bucks County

A routine traffic stop quickly turned into a chase that ended in a police-involved shooting in Bucks County, early Tuesday, officials said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office is investigating an incident that occurred overnight in Falls Township, law enforcement representatives said on Tuesday.

According to police, a man -- who police have not yet identified -- displayed a handgun on two separate occasions following a traffic stop.

NBC10's Deanna Durante has learned that the initial stop occurred at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, along Lincoln Highway at the Falls Township government complex.

When the individual's vehicle was stopped, officials told NBC10, the man got out of the car and aimed a firearm at an officer before jumping back into the vehicle and driving away.

The vehicle then fled east along Lincoln Highway before pulling onto New Ford Mill Road in Morrisville, officials said.

At this point, police said, the man jumped out of his car and again aimed a firearm at officers. This is when, officials said, he was shot by police.

Law enforcement officials said officers on the scene provided medical care and recovered the firearm after the incident.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he has undergone surgery for his injuries, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said, though his condition was not immediately available.

The two officers involved in this incident were uninjured and, police officials said they have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said it will not identify any of the individuals involved in this incident until after an investigation into the shooting has been completed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.