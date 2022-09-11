Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City

A 23-year-old man was shot twice early Sunday morning after he confronted a plainclothes police officer in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The man displayed a gun during the confrontation on the 1300 block of Center City around 3:30 a.m. while the officer was on a nightclub detail, police said.

The officer fired three to five shots, striking the man in his left shoulder and left hip, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in police custody, police added. His condition was not immediately available Sunday morning.

