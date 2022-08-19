Young Man Shot While Playing Basketball at Philly Playground

A man playing basketball with some friends at a Philadelphia basketball court wound up being shot and fighting for his life.

The man in his 20s was shot in the head and torso as someone fired at least 16 shots at the Pleasant Playground at Pleasant and Boyer Streets in the East Mt. Airy neighborhood around 10:30 Thursday night, police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital after being rushed there by officers.

He was playing basketball with about 10 other people when the gunman -- with his face masked -- came up a staircase and began firing, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators found a large amount of blood near a basketball on the court, Small said.

A friend's and/or family member's Chevy Malibu sedan was seen quickly driving away from the scene. It turned up at the hospital with three bullet holes in the car.

Police found evidence that another three bullets were fired from another gun at the corner of Pleasant and Boyer.

Police believe one shooter opened fire at the court, while the other targeted the car.

"We believe those two shooters were together," Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance video would help them track down the shooters.

This shooting came just hours after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia would begin offering $10,000 rewards for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun and wounds others near schools, recreation centers and libraries.

