Man Shot and Killed While Getting Cash at ATM Inside Philly Bank

A man was shot and killed while getting cash at an ATM inside a Philadelphia bank Thursday night.

The 69-year-old man was inside the vestibule getting money from the ATM at the Citizens Bank on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue at 8:14 p.m. when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man once in the right abdomen and once in the chest. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead by medics at 8:30 p.m. Police believe the motive was robbery and found a large wad of cash near the man’s body. Police are unsure if the suspects took any of the money.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from inside the bank as well as a nearby SEPTA bus.

