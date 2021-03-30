He Was Making a Video About Gun Violence in Philly – When He Was Shot and Killed

A man who was working on a video about gun violence victims was shot and killed in Philadelphia Monday night.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,'' Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment when a gunman opened fire. He was shot several times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m. Investigators have not yet revealed his identity.

Responding police officers found production equipment and two cellphones on the sidewalk. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Earlier on Monday, the stepson of a county detective assigned to District Attorney Larry Krasner's Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit was shot and killed in the food court of the Philadelphia Mills Mall after an argument and fight spilled out of control.

The two incidents are part of a recent wave of gun violence in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police crime statistics showed at least 777 shootings as of the week ending March 21. There have also been 119 homicides as of Monday night, up 29% from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest years in decades for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia city leaders took part in a City Council Special Committee hearing Tuesday aimed at curbing gun violence in the city. While police said gun possession arrests have increased and one in every two homicides have ended in an arrest, city council members, including Katherine Gilmore Richardson (D-Philadelphia Councilmember-at-Large), still expressed their concerns.

"My six-year-old was able to pull up the shooting on TikTok," she said. "Somebody got shot at one of our favorite malls."

The hearing's participants discussed several ideas, including curfew centers for teens who were out late and more patrols at rec centers. Philadelphia police officials said they're working on a plan for the summer. In the meantime, they want community members who have influence to help.

"I'm tired of seeing shootings where I hear from the witnesses, 'They threatened to shoot me.' I know we're talking about how people don't trust the police," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said.

Officials are also working on a $1.5 million pilot project aimed at tackling gun violence which includes new and updated cellphones for officers to improve communication.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.