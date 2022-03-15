Man Shot and Killed While Carrying Baby in Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed while carrying a baby in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old man was holding a baby in a car seat along the 1800 block of Foulkrod Street when a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. The baby was not hurt during the shooting.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet revealed the victim’s identity or information on any suspects.

As of Monday night there have been 102 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, up two percent from the same time last year which was the deadliest on record.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.