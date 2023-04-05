Man Shot and Killed Near Home in Overbrook

One person is dead following a shooting that took place in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Diamond Street where a 63-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest next to his car, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police found a semi automatic gun at the scene and the victim’s car was running with the passenger door open when they arrived.

There were five spent bullet casings found at the scene, three inside the victim’s car and two outside the car.

The victim was near his home at the time of the shooting.

At this time officials have not found a motive. They are looking at private surveillance cameras in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.