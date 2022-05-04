Man Shot and Killed Inside Chester Corner Store

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man inside a corner store in Chester, Pennsylvania.

A man in his 20’s was getting coffee inside KNF Market along the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when he got in an argument with another man, officials said.

The other man then grabbed a coffee pot and struck the man in his 20’s on the head. He then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man in his 20’s at least once. The victim died from his injuries.

Police and a SWAT team arrived in the area. Investigators said surveillance video from inside the store shows the shooting. Police are currently serving a search warrant at a nearby home in connection to the incident. Children and a woman were evacuated from the location.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.