Man Shot and Killed Inside Chester Corner Store

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man inside a corner store in Chester, Pennsylvania.
A man in his 20’s was getting coffee inside KNF Market along the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when he got in an argument with another man, officials said.
The other man then grabbed a coffee pot and struck the man in his 20’s on the head. He then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man in his 20’s at least once. The victim died from his injuries.
Police and a SWAT team arrived in the area. Investigators said surveillance video from inside the store shows the shooting. Police are currently serving a search warrant at a nearby home in connection to the incident. Children and a woman were evacuated from the location.
No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.