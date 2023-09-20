Man shot and killed in South Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia Wednesday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old man was shot multiple times along the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street at 10:38 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects.

Léelo en español aquí.

As of Tuesday night, there were 314 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 19 percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.