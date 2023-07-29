gun violence

Man shot and killed in Frankford

No arrests have been made in this incident.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.

At 9:20 p.m. police responded to a shooting in Frankford on the 1300 block of Arrott Street, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m., according to the police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is made available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us