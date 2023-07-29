Man shot and killed in Frankford

A man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.

At 9:20 p.m. police responded to a shooting in Frankford on the 1300 block of Arrott Street, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m., according to the police.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is made available.