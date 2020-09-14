Lancaster

Man Shot and Killed by Police in Lancaster

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the shooting. 

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 

On Sunday around 4:15 p.m., police responded to a home on the 300 block of Laurel Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. 

When police arrived they were met by a man who was allegedly armed with a knife. When the officers shot and killed the unidentified man. Police have not released the man’s identity or additional details on what led to the shooting. 

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the shooting. 

Sunday night, protesters gathered in Lancaster to speak out against the shooting.

