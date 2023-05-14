Man Shot After Minor Crash in Southwest Philly

Police are on the lookout for a gunman who, officials said, shot a man in a strip club parking lot after an argument over a minor vehicle crash, early Sunday.

According to police, an officer witnessed the shooting occur at about 2:13 a.m., and assisted a man who had been shot in the parking lot of the Purple Orchid gentlemen's club near the intersection of W. Passyunk and S. 61st Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators said that they believe the shooting was the result of an argument over a minor accident that happened in the parking lot of the club.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, though police have not reported on the individual's condition yet.

Law enforcement officials said they believe a man in a blue shirt was involved in the shooting, but the individual fled the scene.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.