Man Shoots Woman and Her Brother After She Accidentally Bumps Into Him, Police Say

Coatesville Police are searching for a man accused of following a woman to her home and shooting her and her brother because he was angry that she accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store.

The ordeal began Wednesday morning around 9:50 a.m. Police said a woman in her 20’s accidentally bumped into 26-year-old Moenell Coleman at the Coatesville Market on the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The woman apologized but Coleman threatened to shoot her while she was leaving, police said.

The woman then traveled less than a block away to her home. Coleman saw the woman park and approached her house, according to investigators. As the woman opened her front door, Coleman allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at her.

The woman was grazed in her right leg while her brother, who was inside the home at the time, was also struck by a bullet. The woman was treated at the scene while her brother was taken to Paoli Hospital. Police have not yet revealed the brother’s condition.

Police identified Coleman as the gunman and they continue to search for him. He is charged with attemped murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Police searched Coleman’s last place of residency in Coatesville City but did not find him there. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he has ties to Wilmington, Delaware, as well as Norristown, Pennsylvania. He stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts, call the Coatesville City Police Department.