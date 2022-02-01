Man Shoots Security Guard in North Philly Movie Theater Parking Lot

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot a security guard in the foot in a movie theater parking lot after being escorted out of a Rite Aid store.

The ordeal began around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when an unidentified man and woman entered a Rite Aid on Broad and Oxford streets. Police said the man and woman began acting hostile towards people inside the store. A security guard then escorted both of them out.

Police said the guard, man and woman walked to the parking lot of a nearby movie theater. The man and guard then got into an altercation, according to investigators. The man then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the guard in the foot before fleeing the scene. The security guard was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Police have not released a detailed description of the gunman. They continue to search for him.