A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting a Pepsi delivery driver during a road rage incident in Abington Township on Wednesday.

Abington Police responded to a report of shots fired on 1575 Fairway in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township at 8:20 a.m. They were met by a delivery truck driver for Pepsi who told police a man in a white van, later identified by investigators as 21-year-old Scott Thomas of Philadelphia, pulled in front of him and stopped abruptly. The delivery driver said Thomas then got out of the van and aggressively approached his truck.

At some point, Thomas pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued between the two men, according to investigators. The delivery driver was then struck in the head with the gun, police said. The gun then went off and grazed the delivery driver’s hip, according to investigators.

The delivery driver told police Thomas then fled the scene in the white van. The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

At 10 a.m., police spotted the white van traveling in the area and stopped it on Rodman Avenue near Old York Road, investigators said. Thomas was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. He is being held at the Abington Police Department pending his preliminary arraignment.