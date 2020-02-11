Man Shoots, Kills Elderly Man, Another Family Member Inside Philly Home, Police Say

Philadelphia police say a man called 911 early Tuesday morning to report that he had just shot and killed two family members.

Officers arrived at the East Walnut Lane home in the West Oak Lane neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. to find a man in his 60s sitting in a chair, Police Capt. Lee Strollo said. That man turned himself into officers peacefully.

A search of the home revealed an 84-year-old man and his 60-year-old son dead in the basement, Strollo said.

Investigators didn’t reveal the exact relationship of the suspected shooter and the dead men outside of saying they are all related.

A relative said that the two people killed are from New Jersey and were staying in the home after they all attended a funeral in Maryland.

Investigators hoped to find a motive.

“We don’t know if there is mental illness involved or some kind of argument,” Strollo said.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.