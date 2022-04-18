Man Shoots, Kills Armed Robber Inside Victim's Home in Northeast Philly

An armed home intruder was shot and killed by a Mayfair resident Sunday night during a robbery attempt, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say the home invasion and shooting happened on the 7200 block of Battersby Street just after 10 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was approached by two men, police said. The armed men forced the victim into his home, demanded money, then zip tied him and threatened to kill him, police said.

When the resident realized the two men were not police officers, he pulled out his own gun and shot one of the suspects, police said. The victim has a license to carry the firearm, police said..

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the armed robbers was shot in the head, arm and chest. The other fled when the homeowner started shooting, police said.

The wounded robber died at a nearby hospital shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old victim and his girlfriend, who was upstairs at the time, were taken in for questioning and released a short time later.

Neighbors say their block is usually a peaceful part of Mayfair, and what happened Sunday night speaks to the rising gun violence in the city.

"It's not something that happens here, "Jonathan Inman, the victim's next door neighbor, said. "There's always kids playing."

For some neighbors NBC10's Karen Hua spoke to, they say the uptick in crime is becoming too much.

"We're going to get out of the city because it's just getting a little too crazy -- the gun violence -- it's scary. A kid coming home from work, someone following you in trying to rob you," said another neighbor.

According to police homicide records, 140 people have been killed so far this year in Philadelphia.