Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said.

The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.

The man then pulled out his own legally registered gun and opened fire, according to police. One teen was shot five times while the second teen was shot once in the torso and once in the finger.

The man then rendered aid to the teens and called 911. Both teens died from their injuries. Police have not revealed their identities but said both were from Norristown.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was questioned by police and then released. He has not been charged though officials say they are still investigating the incident.

Police also recovered a ghost gun with an extended 30-round magazine at the scene of the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.