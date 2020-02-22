Abington Township

Man Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Deer in Abington

A dog is recovering after it was shot while attacking a deer in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

By David Chang

Google Maps

Witnesses told police they spotted the tan mixed breed dog attacking a deer at the intersection of Bradfield and Susquehanna roads in the Roslyn section of Abington Township around 9 a.m. Saturday. Several bystanders tried to get the dog off the deer but were unable to. One of the bystanders then pulled out a gun and shot the dog.

The deer then ran off into the Hillside Cemetery. Police responded to the scene and spoke to the bystander who is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

The dog was taken to the Montgomery County SPCA in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The dog’s owner was identified and is staying with the animal. Police said the dog is responding well to treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed against the man who shot the dog but police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information on the incident, please email Detective Philip Geliebter at pgeliebter@abingtonpa.gov.

