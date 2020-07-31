Bethlehem Township

Man Shoots at Store Clerk Over Mask Policy in Lehigh Valley, Police Say

A man tried to flee with cigars from a local business in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, then fired a gun after he lost his temper for not having a mask, police said.

By Brian X. McCrone

cigar store in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
NBC10 SkyForce10

Anger over a face mask policy in a Lehigh Valley cigar store led a shooting in a nearby parking lot, police said Friday.

The suspect, who police have identified, allegedly tried fleeing with a couple of cigars before shooting at a store clerk in his pursuit, investigators said.

No one was struck by bullets. The gunman allegedly fired two shots toward the worker before firing a third into the air. He then escaped in a pickup truck.

It started when the suspect entered Cigars International on Nazareth Pike without a protective face mas as required by store policy, police said.

He was told of the policy by the clerk, but became upset. The clerk then offered to deliver cigars to the customer outside, police said. He allegedly wasn't interested in that offer, and fled with the cigars.

"Bethlehem Township Police identified a suspect and are preparing an arrest warrant," township police said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Bethlehem TownshipLehigh ValleyBethlehem police
