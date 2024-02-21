Man shoots 4 people after girlfriend arranges fight with woman, officials say

A man opened fire at a group of people, shooting four of them, after his girlfriend arranged a fight with another woman, police said.

Axel Yadiel Suarez-Vidal, 22, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Suarez-Vidal’s girlfriend told investigators she had arranged a fight with another woman after being sent multiple threatening text messages, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The woman and seven other people then arrived at the home of Suarez-Vidal’s girlfriend on the 1800 block of West Turner Street in Allentown around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, investigators said.

Suarez-Vidal began arguing with one of the men in the group, according to police. As the argument escalated, Suarez-Vidal pulled out a gun and fired at the group of seven people, shooting four of them, police said.

One woman was shot in the right thigh and right foot and is in critical condition. The man who Suarez-Vidal was arguing with was shot in the right thigh and the right arm and two other victims were both shot in the legs, according to investigators.

The shooting occurred near Muhlenberg College and the school was briefly placed on lockdown as a result. Investigators said the shooting was not connected to the school and there was no threat to the Muhlenberg College Community.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and based on information received by the Allentown Police Department, shortly before 8 p.m. the Muhlenberg Office of Campus Safety issued an order advising those on campus to shelter in place,” a Muhlenberg College spokesperson wrote. “Campus Safety issued an all-clear message about an hour later. Muhlenberg College police officers increased patrols in high-traffic areas around campus during this time.”

Suarez-Vidal surrendered to police Wednesday morning. Police said no additional suspects are being sought.

Suarez-Vidal remains in custody at the Lehigh County Jail after his bail was denied. Online court records don't list any legal representation for him.

If you have any additional information on the investigation, please call the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown Police Department Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.