Man Sexually Assaults Victim at Off-Campus Penn Apartment Complex, Police Say

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a victim outside a University of Pennsylvania off-campus apartment complex in University City.

The assault occurred outside Penn’s Hamilton Court along the 3800 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim told police they were approached by an unidentified man who sexually assaulted them and threatened them with a weapon.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on the 3700 block of Chestnut Street.

Surveillance photo of the suspect.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect. He’s described as a man with short dark hair standing 6-feet-tall between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded polo shirt, blue denim pants with stitching along the inseam and peach sneakers. Police also said he was armed with a knife that was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3263/64 or 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also email tips@phillypolice.com or call 911.