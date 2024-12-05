Man sentenced for trying to kidnap, kill estranged wife at KOP Walmart

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for stabbing and attempting to kidnap, rape and kill his estranged wife outside of a King of Prussia Walmart last year.

Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr., 53, was found guilty back in September 2024.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, he was sentenced to eight and a half to 17 years in prison for criminal attempt - criminal homicide, six to 12 years for criminal attempt - rape by forcible compulsion, six months to a year for stalking - repeatedly commit acts to cause fear and one to two years for criminal attempt - indecent assault forcible compulsion, which will run concurrently.

Kay-Conway was also sentenced to three years probation with no contact with the victim and no contact with his children unless they contact him first. He was also registered as a Tier 3 lifetime sex offender.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Léelo en español aquí

On Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10:45 a.m., Upper Merion Police responded to the Walmart on North Gulph Road in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for a report of a man attacking a woman in the store’s parking lot.

When the officers arrived, they spotted a woman who was crying and shaking in the parking lot with visible red marks and blood on her legs. The woman told investigators she had loaded groceries inside her vehicle after shopping at the Walmart. As she entered the vehicle, she observed Geoffrey Kay-Conway -- who she identified as her estranged husband whom she had an active protection from abuse order against -- approaching her car. When Kay-Conway opened the driver’s side door, the woman spotted what appeared to be a black handgun and a large metal pick in his hands.

Kay-Conway told his estranged wife to “move over, I’m going to f—--- shoot you. I’m going to f—--- shoot you if you don’t move over.” He then repeatedly stabbed the woman in her legs with the metal pick. He repeatedly told her, “don’t get out of the car” and forced her to the passenger’s seat.

The woman told police she was able to exit the passenger’s side of the vehicle and screamed for help as several bystanders came to her aid. Kay-Conway then fled the scene.

The responding officers then spotted Kay-Conway hunched behind a pickup truck in the parking lot of 200 North Warner Road near the Walmart. The officers said he had a large metal pick sticking out from his sweatshirt pocket as well as black zip-ties in the shape of handcuffs. Investigators also said one of the officers found a black duffel bag with a black handgun on top in the bed of the pickup truck.

Investigators also said he was in possession of a green pill bottle with suspected methamphetamine inside.

Following a search warrant, investigators found Kay-Conway's ID card and bank and membership cards, a black “pepper ball” gun with two magazines, two metal piercing tools with wooden handles, a black blindfold, black duct tape, zip-ties, a black knife, wire cutters, pliers, scissors, flashlights, a bottle of KY jelly, a plastic hose, an envelope addressed to his brother, a black binder with notebooks and handwritten notes inside and a wooden piercing tool with a message addressed to his estranged wife.

The envelope also contained a two-page note that detailed how Kay-Conway had stalked the woman in the days prior to the attack and his plans to rape and kill her before taking his own life.

Investigators also said they recovered a tracking device underneath the victim’s vehicle which Kay-Conway admitted to placing.

Officials confirmed the victim had applied for a temporary protection from abuse order against Kay-Conway on Sept. 28, 2023, that was granted by the courts.

A final protection from abuse order was then issued by the courts on Oct. 5, 2023. The order prohibited Kay-Conway from any contact with the victim.

Kay-Conway violated the order on Oct. 20, 2023, when he followed his estranged wife throughout Upper Merion Township and yelled at her on at least two occasions, investigators said. He was then arrested on Oct. 30, 2023, arraigned on Oct. 31, 2023, and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Investigators said the envelope found in Kay-Conway's bag on Nov. 19, 2023, included a document with his October release date on it, the date of his future court appearance and the following statement:

I have 1.5 months to kill that B—-. Could have killed her 17 times if I wanted. What a week system

Based on their interviews and evidence, police arrested Kay-Conway again and charged him in November 2023.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when she leaves her abuser. This victim worked to keep herself safe by obtaining a PFA and reporting the defendant when he violated the PFA by obsessively stalking her. Thankfully, bystanders intervened to help the victim yesterday,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said at the time of Kay-Conway's arrest. “This case demonstrates just how dangerous domestic violence is, including stalking behavior. Laurel House and the Women’s Center of Montgomery County are always available to help victims and those looking to leave an abusive relationship.”

National statistics show that 81 percent of women who were stalked by a current or former husband/cohabitating partner were also physically assaulted while 31 percent were sexually assaulted, according to Laurel House, Montgomery County's domestic violence agency.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

You can contact Laurel House at any day or time by calling 1-800-642--3150 or texting "HOPE" to 85511.

You can also contact the Women's Center of Montgomery County at any day or time by calling 1-800-773-2424.