A man was sentenced on Monday for shooting a police chief with a shotgun and then holding his mother captive during a standoff at a Bucks County apartment that lasted for hours.

Colin Petroziello, 25, of Yardley, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution. He was also ordered to undergo probation for 15 years after serving his time and pay $43,782.18 in restitution.

On Aug. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., Bucks County Parole Officer Cristina Viviano responded to the Yardley Common Condominiums to conduct an offender check on Petroziello after receiving a call and text from the man’s mother.

Petroziello was angry and intoxicated at the time, details that his mother never reported when she contacted Viviano, officials said. The mother also never warned Viviano that her son was armed, according to investigators.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When Viviano arrived she heard doors slamming and arguing from inside Petroziello’s apartment. She then called Yardley Borough Police for help. Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly arrived a short time later.

Kelly and Viviano knocked on Petroziello’s door and identified themselves as police. Kelly testified that he peered into a windowpane on the door and spotted Petroziello inside, aiming a shotgun at the door. Kelly moved as Petroziello fired the shotgun through the front door. Projectiles went through the door and struck Kelly in the hand and ear.

Kelly survived the shooting but testified Monday that he still has limited mobility and an injured hand as a result.

After firing at Kelly, Petroziello barricaded himself inside the apartment, stopping his mother from leaving and police from entering.

More police officers converged on the scene and established a perimeter. The South Central Bucks County Emergency Response Team eventually helped Petroziello’s mother get out through the window. Before she got out, she managed to toss a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun out of the window while her son was sleeping.

Petroziello was finally taken into custody after a standoff that lasted for more than four hours.

When officers entered the apartment they found Petroziello unconscious with a loaded .45-caliber handgun tucked in his waistband and a second loaded magazine in his pants pocket. They also found a set of brass knuckles in his bedroom.

A background check revealed Petroziello was committed twice on involuntary mental health commitments, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm under Pennsylvania law. He also had an active protection-from-abuse order against him from his aunt.

During Monday’s sentencing, First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn described Petroziello’s history of drug use and violence that spanned nearly a decade.

“The public is not safe if the defendant is out in the community,” she said.

Petroziello entered a no contest plea in September to attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, persons not to possess a firearm, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Viviano credited Chief Kelly with saving her life.

“Chief Kelly, you are my hero,” she said. “I am standing here because of you.”

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub also praised Kelly for his heroism.

“I will never forget that day. It was blazing hot as I watched law enforcement officers escorting preschoolers away from the shooting scene to safety. I’m convinced that Chief Kelly’s heroic actions that day saved not only Probation Officer Viviano’s life, but his own, and the life of Mr. Petroziello himself," Weintraub said. "Although Chief Kelly and PO Viviano must bear the physical and mental scars of that day forever, they both also serve as a living testament to all that’s good and pure in law enforcement.”