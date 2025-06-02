Man sentenced for placing hidden camera, performing sex acts in woman's apartment

What to Know On Monday, June 2, 2025, Ryan Selleny was sentenced to 10 to 60 years in prison for placing a hidden camera inside a woman's apartment, performing a sex act on her bed, stealing her belongings and leaving bodily fluids on her personal items.

Selleny was arrested back on March 28, 2024, and pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary, theft, invasion of privacy and indecent assault back in November 2024.

In addition to his sentencing, Selleny was deemed a sexually violent predator and will be monitored for the next 60 years.

A man was sentenced for placing a hidden camera inside a woman's apartment, performing a sex act on her bed, stealing her belongings and leaving bodily fluids on her personal items.

In November 2024, Ryan Selleny, 28, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary, theft, invasion of privacy and indecent assault. On Monday, June 2, 2025, he was sentenced to 10 to 60 years in prison.

During his sentencing, the judge described Selleny as "perverse," "outrageous," and "sickening." The judge also believed the apology he delivered in the courtroom was halfhearted.

Léelo en español aquí

The investigation began on March 24, 2024, when Upper Merion Police received a report from a woman who lived at the Kingswood Apartments in King of Prussia. The woman told police she spotted a suspicious device inside her apartment. She showed investigators a small phone plug charger that was plugged into an outlet in her bedroom. Police later determined the device was a hidden camera.

After officers seized the device, a detective with the Upper Merion Police Department’s Internet Crime and Technology Unit examined it. The detective located several hidden files, including a video showing a man -- later identified as Selleny -- on the victim’s bed and recording himself committing a sex act, investigators said.

The victim told investigators Selleny had asked her out on a date prior to the incident but she didn’t accept and blocked communication with him a short time later.

Police said Selleny entered the woman’s home on several occasions and planted the hidden camera which captured the victim in various stages of dress, undress and full nudity, according to investigators. Selleny also stole several personal items from the woman.

Prosecutors said the videos showed Selleny performing sex acts on himself and leaving bodily fluids on the victim's items as well as beverages.

During Selleny's court appearance in April 2024, prosecutors showed videos that Selleny narrated. They also said Selleny broke into the victim's apartment as early as October 2023 and found out her name by going through her mail and stealing her personal items. One of the videos also showed him speaking with the victim while placing an item in his mouth, according to prosecutors.

Selleny recorded one of the videos from his bedroom as he looked towards the victim's apartment, prosecutors said. In the video, he says he really wants to know what the victim is doing.

"Tomorrow, I'll get my spy cameras, I'll set them up," Selleny said in the video. "I'll get some spy shots on you, baby girl. I'm so excited. I can't wait."

Selleny was arrested in March 2024 and a search warrant was conducted at his apartment.

Prosecutors also said that Selleny had purchased four small cameras that appeared to look like cell phone charging devices. While police recovered three of those cameras, one was still missing and there was concern it was inside someone’s home or another private place, prosecutors said.

“A total of three cameras were recovered by the police but there were four packages that were recovered. We’re deeply concerned that there could be another individual that doesn’t know that they’re a victim that could have a camera recording in their home,” Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Marvel said at the time.

A detective testified that Selleny had a collection of hundreds of pairs of women’s underwear and other personal items in ziplocked bags. While the victim identified some of the items as hers, it was unknown where some of the other items came from.

“There was a large plastic bin in the defendant’s apartment that contained hundreds of items that were mostly, individually or maybe there was a couple items per ziplocked bag, individually bagged," Marvel said.

During her testimony in April 2024, the victim said she didn’t feel safe and couldn’t go home. She asked the judge to keep Selleny in jail to protect any other potential victims out there.

“The victim’s home in this case, she had no idea that it had been burglarized for likely months. There was no sign of forced entry," Marvel said. "What we did recover from the defendant’s home was a lock picking kit as well as a spare key to the victim’s apartment, indicating that he may have picked a lock to get in."

Evidence presented during Selleny's trial showed he wanted to preserve the videos he took of the woman. Prison phone calls also played in court in which Selleny instructed his mother on what devices to buy, apps to use and websites to visit in order to download the videos he made so that he could access them once he got out of prison.

In addition to his sentencing, Selleny was deemed a sexually violent predator and will be monitored for the next 60 years. The victim said her life has been decimated since Selleny's actions, telling the courtroom she almost lost her job, had to move and never feels safe inside her own home.

“This is in every way someone’s worst nightmare," Marvel said on Monday, June 2, 2025. "To learn that they are a victim of this kind of victimization. This kind of intrusion. And that they had no idea that it was ongoing for months. This is an individual who committed horrific and violating offenses in ways that showed an obsession with the victims and a real hatred for them and a real belief that he was entitled to do what he wanted to them without their knowledge for his sexual gratification.”

Ryan Selleny’s background

Selleny moved to King of Prussia in 2023, sources told NBC10. His online profile lists him as a financial advisor and a Linkedin account said he worked for the financial investment firm, Vanguard. A Vanguard spokesperson told NBC10 last year that he no longer worked with the company.

Sources told NBC10 Selleny also has ties to Erie, Pennsylvania, and his online profile showed that he had previous jobs there.

During his trial, officials revealed Selleny had committed crimes since the age of 13 in which he stole women's underwear. They also said he videotaped women without their consent and performed sex acts around those women in public while he was a college student at PennWest Edinboro in Edinboro, Pennsylvania.

While Selleny was sentenced for the King of Prussia incident, police believe more victims are out there.

"Without getting into details, we do have evidence that was inside the suspect's apartment that would lead us to believe that there are other victims and we did find evidence that he was inside other victim's apartments," Upper Merion Police Captain Jeremy Johnson said last year.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior or interactions with Selleny to contact them immediately at 610-265-3232. You can also submit tips anonymously at uppermerionpolice.org.

Safety expert weighs in

Safety expert Corey Jones spoke with NBC10 and said there are devices people can buy that search for devices like hidden cameras.

“The devices can find the reflection off the lens that are made to look for these. You can also use a simple flashlight to shine it around and if you see a reflection coming from some place, that can alert you to a lens," Jones explained.

Jones also urged everyone to invest in an alarm system to protect your home that will send a push notification to your phone. Some systems will even send alerts of suspicious activity to a central monitoring station that will share the information with police.