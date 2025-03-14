NJ dealer sentenced after 2 teens overdose, die on fentanyl pills in 2022

A New Jersey man was sentenced to prison after he allegedly sold pills containing fentanyl to two teenagers who overdosed because of the drugs, according to officials.

On Aug. 17, 2022, two teenagers, 14 and 17 years old at the time, were found unresponsive by one of their father's in their Chester County home.

The teens were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to officials. Autopsies of both boys found that they died from fentanyl ingestion.

When detectives with the Pennsylvania State Police went to the house in Chester County, they found a backpack that had pills inside the bedroom where the teens were discovered.

The pills found inside the backpack were tested and found to have fentanyl and methamphetamine, officials said.

While going through the phone of one of the teens, detectives found that he had bought Percocet pills from Elias Santiago, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, while in Sea Isle City on Aug. 16, 2022.

It was also discovered that Santiago ran a group on the messaging platform "Telegram" that showed pictures, videos and prices for various drugs he was allegedly selling.

Pennsylvania State Police alerted New Jersey State Police who discovered Santiago sold drugs from his house in Egg Harbor City.

While operating on a search warrant, officials said they found counterfeit pills and packaging materials that were similar to the ones found in the backpack inside the room where the deceased teenagers were found.

Santiago pleaded guilty and admitted to selling the pills to one of the teenagers and that the pills he sold to them caused their overdose deaths, officials said.

Santiago was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison for the death of each teenager. He must serve 85% of his sentence before possibly being eligible for parole.