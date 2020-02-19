Several questions remain for investigators after a man claimed he was shot at while driving after a group of men who had kidnapped him earlier in the day in Delaware County.

The unidentified man told police the ordeal began Wednesday afternoon when he was renovating a home on Kerlin Street in Chester, Pennsylvania. He said he was then approached by at least two men who tied him up and took him back to his home on Grahm Avenue in Boothwyn.

The man told police the men attacked him and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. He said he told the men he didn’t have the money and the men then left. The man told police he then managed to escape, got into his pickup truck and drove after his kidnappers as they ran away on foot.

Dave Jones, a resident, told NBC10 he witnessed the scene unfold around 4 p.m.

“The next thing you know the guy comes flying around the corner in a pickup truck and they yelled, ‘Here he comes’ and they took off running up through these yards,” Jones said.

Police said at least one of the kidnappers then took out a gun and fired shots at the pickup truck, striking the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

“When you start hearing the popping noise you’re kind of taken aback by it in a residential area,” Jones said. “You don’t think it’s gunfire until I looked up and saw the one guy actually shooting toward the truck.”

The man was not struck during the shooting and later spoke with police.

Police said they’ve received conflicting information from the man as well as witnesses and are still trying to clarify specific details regarding what happened.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a detailed description of any suspects.