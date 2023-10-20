Man riding scooter struck, killed by SUV in South Philly, police say

A man riding an electric scooter was struck and killed by an SUV at a busy intersection in South Philadelphia on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. on the 1400 block of South 10th Street. A 62-year-old man was riding a scooter westbound on Reed Street while a 2011 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on 10th Street.

Police said the driver of the Ford Escape had a steady green light and was riding southbound when they crashed into the man riding the scooter at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and the rider of the scooter was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity. They continue to investigate.