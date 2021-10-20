Man Riding Scooter Inappropriately Touching Women at Temple University

A man riding an electric scooter has been targeting women walking at Temple University in North Philadelphia.

Temple police sent a series of tweets Tuesday evening alerting students about a man believed to be in his 20s wearing dark clothing, a mask and boots inappropriately touching women while riding a scooter.

Police didn't reveal details about any of the attacks. The campus crime log, however, does list an incident of indecent assault taking place on Polett Walk Monday night.

Police urged students to "be aware of your surroundings while walking" and "if possible, travel with friends and walk in well-lit, regularly traveled streets or pathways."

Students can call 911 or Temple Police at 215-204-1234 (1-1234 from a campus phone) if they see anything suspicious or feel like they are being followed.

Students who don't feel comfortable walking alone can also use the walking escorts, which are available daily by calling 215-777-WALK.