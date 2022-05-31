Man Rescued From Tree After Fleeing Police, Officials Say

Officials rescued a man who was stuck in a tree after he jumped off the roof of a home while fleeing police in Philadelphia, investigators said.

The incident began Tuesday night on North Front Street and East Lehigh Avenue when police apprehended a man who was wanted for drug offenses. As the man was being handcuffed, he escaped and climbed onto the roof of a home, officials said.

The man then jumped off the roof and landed on a tree, according to officials. SkyForce10 was over the scene while the man was stuck in the tree for several minutes.

Police and firefighters managed to get the man down safely and they took him back into custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.